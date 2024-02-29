Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $829.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

