Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

