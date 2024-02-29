Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $184.25 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

