Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $549.43 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

