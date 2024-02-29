Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DELL opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.