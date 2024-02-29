Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.