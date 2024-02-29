Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $475,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

