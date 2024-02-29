Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $486,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,409,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

