Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

