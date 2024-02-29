Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 11,451 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

DHT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

