Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 129.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $276.33 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average is $250.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock worth $12,262,506. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.