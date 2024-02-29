Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,564 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

