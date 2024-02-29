Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

