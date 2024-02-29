Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

