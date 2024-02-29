Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 110,848 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,848 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.