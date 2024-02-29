Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 13,621 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.