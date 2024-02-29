Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,412 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

