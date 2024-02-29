Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,592 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Piedmont Lithium worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

