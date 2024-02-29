Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 329 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $415.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.71. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $416.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.