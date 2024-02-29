Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 837 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

