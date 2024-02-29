Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $423,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.63 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

