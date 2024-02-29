Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $432,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,330 shares of company stock worth $938,284 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

