Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $502,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.2 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

