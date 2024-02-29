Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AerSale in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.37 million, a PE ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.