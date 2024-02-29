Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

