Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 19,226 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.



Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.



