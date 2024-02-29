DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez Sells 67,603 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DaVita Stock Down 0.5 %

DVA stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

