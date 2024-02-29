Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 456.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.