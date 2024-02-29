Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 2,895,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.