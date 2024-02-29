Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,939 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $108.63.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

