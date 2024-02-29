Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,134 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,311. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CORT opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

