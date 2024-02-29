Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.18 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Virgin Galactic worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

