Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Avista worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $3,175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.20%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

