Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

WGO stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

