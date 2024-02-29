Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.22

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 933185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.44.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

