DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.77

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 78239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNOW

DNOW Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DNOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DNOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.