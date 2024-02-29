Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

