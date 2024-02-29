DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62, a PEG ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

