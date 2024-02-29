Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,265.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

