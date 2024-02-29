DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Robert A. Richard Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

