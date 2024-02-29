Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Position Reduced by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

