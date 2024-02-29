Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 190,920 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 190,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $4,742,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,473,857.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.