Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 248,219 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
DYN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,758,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
