Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 154,674 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $3,842,102.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,540,580.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 26th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 201,095 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $4,769,973.40.

On Friday, February 23rd, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $3,621,603.40.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $3,765,039.98.

DYN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

