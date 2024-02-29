Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 201,095 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 201,095 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $4,769,973.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,151,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,912,797.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $3,842,102.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $3,765,039.98.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

