Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $253.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

