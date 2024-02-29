Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

DEA stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,948,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.