Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 160,278 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
