Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 160,278 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

