eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

