eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.61.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after buying an additional 485,192 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of eBay by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 306,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

